'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason Mcintyre

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'LA(N) big underdogs against Tampa Bay,' Jason McIntyre



Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz explain why Los Angeles (N) will have a hard time covering the spread against Tampa Bay. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:23 Published 3 days ago Green and Gold One Minute Drill: November 6



The Packers exorcised some demons against the 49ers. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details in your Green and Gold One Minute Drill. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Cowherd on Packers' win over 49ers: 'I didn't learn a thing about Green Bay' | THE HERD



The Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers last night, but Colin Cowherd says he hasn't learned a thing about Green Bay after the win. Hear why he thinks Green Bay will struggle against the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Clinton Portis on betting on Davante Adams: 'Check. Take it.' Geoff Schwartz breaks down the difference between taking the points versus taking the money line ahead of the Green Bay Packers' game against the Indianapolis...

FOX Sports 7 hours ago



