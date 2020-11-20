Global  
 

'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason Mcintyre

FOX Sports Friday, 20 November 2020
'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason McintyreJason McIntyre spells out why he is taking Green Bay on the money line against Indianapolis. Geoff Schwartz explains why Green Bay may struggle against Indianapolis' physicality.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason Mcintyre

'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason Mcintyre 03:56

 Jason McIntyre spells out why he is taking Green Bay on the money line against Indianapolis. Geoff Schwartz explains why Green Bay may struggle against Indianapolis' physicality.

