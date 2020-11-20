'I like Green Bay on the money line,' Jason Mcintyre
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jason McIntyre spells out why he is taking Green Bay on the money line against Indianapolis. Geoff Schwartz explains why Green Bay may struggle against Indianapolis' physicality.
Jason McIntyre spells out why he is taking Green Bay on the money line against Indianapolis. Geoff Schwartz explains why Green Bay may struggle against Indianapolis' physicality.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources