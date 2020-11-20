Global  
 

Nations League: Gareth Bale's brilliance ensures Wales flatten Finland to gain promotion

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020
Wales stand-in manager Robert Page believes Gareth Bale's love for football has been rekindled by a return to Tottenham after playing his part in a 3-1 win over Finland that secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Bale teed up Harry Wilson for the opener in Cardiff before goals from Daniel James and Kieffer...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty

Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty 00:37

 Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive. Bale’sTottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean...

