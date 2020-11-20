Nations League: Gareth Bale's brilliance ensures Wales flatten Finland to gain promotion
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Wales stand-in manager Robert Page believes Gareth Bale's love for football has been rekindled by a return to Tottenham after playing his part in a 3-1 win over Finland that secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.
Bale teed up Harry Wilson for the opener in Cardiff before goals from Daniel James and Kieffer...
Wales stand-in manager Robert Page believes Gareth Bale's love for football has been rekindled by a return to Tottenham after playing his part in a 3-1 win over Finland that secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.
Bale teed up Harry Wilson for the opener in Cardiff before goals from Daniel James and Kieffer...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources