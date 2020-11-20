Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Wilson scrambles, connects with DK Metcalf as Seahawks take, 7-0, lead on Cardinals

FOX Sports Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Russell Wilson scrambles, connects with DK Metcalf as Seahawks take, 7-0, lead on CardinalsThe Seattle Seahawks capped off their 12 play, 74-yard opening drive with a touchdown. Quarterback Russell Wilson danced around before connecting with DK Metcalf on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Wilson threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Russell Wilson has thrived as an underdog, Seattle will bounce back against Rams | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Russell Wilson has thrived as an underdog, Seattle will bounce back against Rams | FOX BET LIVE

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, and Todd Fuhrman believes Russell Wilson will lead his team on a bounce back victory. Hear why he's going with Seattle in Week 10.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:06Published
Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys Week 3 loss to Russell Wilson's Seahawks | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys Week 3 loss to Russell Wilson's Seahawks | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys had to come from behind for the 2nd week in a row. Dallas trailed by as many as 15 in the second half against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, but Dak put on a show through..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:39Published