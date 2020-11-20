Russell Wilson scrambles, connects with DK Metcalf as Seahawks take, 7-0, lead on Cardinals
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Seattle Seahawks capped off their 12 play, 74-yard opening drive with a touchdown. Quarterback Russell Wilson danced around before connecting with DK Metcalf on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Wilson threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Seattle Seahawks capped off their 12 play, 74-yard opening drive with a touchdown. Quarterback Russell Wilson danced around before connecting with DK Metcalf on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Wilson threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources