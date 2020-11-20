Russell Wilson scrambles, connects with DK Metcalf as Seahawks take, 7-0, lead on Cardinals
Friday, 20 November 2020 () The Seattle Seahawks capped off their 12 play, 74-yard opening drive with a touchdown. Quarterback Russell Wilson danced around before connecting with DK Metcalf on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Wilson threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will face Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night football. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are on opposite sides on whether this game is a must-win for Wilson and the Seahawks.
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall dive into what's possible in tonight's week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Nick feels Russell Wilson's Seattle is the more desperate..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59Published