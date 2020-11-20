See photos: Shheethal Uthappa sends love to 'darling' Sakshi Dhoni on 32nd birthday
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa, who is one of the most active cricket WAGS on social media, took to Instagram to wish her fellow WAG Sakshi Dhoni a very happy birthday. Sakshi, the wife of former cricketer MS Dhoni, turned 32 on November 19.
Shheethal Uthappa took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture to...
Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa, who is one of the most active cricket WAGS on social media, took to Instagram to wish her fellow WAG Sakshi Dhoni a very happy birthday. Sakshi, the wife of former cricketer MS Dhoni, turned 32 on November 19.
Shheethal Uthappa took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture to...
|
|
|
You Might Like