You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport



Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 09:24 Published 19 hours ago Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice



Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting against racial injustice as he was namedthe most influential black person in Britain. The newly crowned seven-timeFormula One world champion topped the Powerlist.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton



Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:33 Published 4 days ago