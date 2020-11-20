Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City
Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola will renew his rivalry with Jose Mourinho when the two managers go head-to-head to prove their Premier League title credentials this season. Tottenham have made a promising start to the Premier […]
