Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

The Sport Review Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola will renew his rivalry with Jose Mourinho when the two managers go head-to-head to prove their Premier League title credentials this season. Tottenham have made a promising start to the Premier […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City 01:46

 Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Stabbing in Tottenham, north London [Video]

Stabbing in Tottenham, north London

London has added to its grim toll of knife violence with a stabbing in the Tottenham area of the city on Friday (October 30).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Berbatov backs Spurs for success as pundits assess Tottenham v Man City

Berbatov backs Spurs for success as pundits assess Tottenham v Man City Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen have backed City to take all three points, but former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Spurs will claim a narrow...
Football.london