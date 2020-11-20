Global  
 

Kieron Dyer suffered childhood sexual abuse, racism in football, and couldn’t understand Newcastle teammate Gary Speed’s suicide

Friday, 20 November 2020
Kieron Dyer was an easy target, if you enjoy simple narratives: the injury-prone ‘King of Bling’, whose so-called attitude prevented him from reaching his true potential. A twinkle-toed midfielder with electrifying pace, the former Ipswich, Newcastle and West Ham man’s career is probably better remembered for that on-field fight with Lee Bowyer, as well as […]
