Kieron Dyer suffered childhood sexual abuse, racism in football, and couldn’t understand Newcastle teammate Gary Speed’s suicide Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kieron Dyer was an easy target, if you enjoy simple narratives: the injury-prone ‘King of Bling’, whose so-called attitude prevented him from reaching his true potential. A twinkle-toed midfielder with electrifying pace, the former Ipswich, Newcastle and West Ham man’s career is probably better remembered for that on-field fight with Lee Bowyer, as well as […] 👓 View full article

