Kieron Dyer suffered childhood sexual abuse, racism in football, and couldn’t understand Newcastle teammate Gary Speed’s suicide
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Kieron Dyer was an easy target, if you enjoy simple narratives: the injury-prone ‘King of Bling’, whose so-called attitude prevented him from reaching his true potential. A twinkle-toed midfielder with electrifying pace, the former Ipswich, Newcastle and West Ham man’s career is probably better remembered for that on-field fight with Lee Bowyer, as well as […]
Kieron Dyer reflects on what happened 15 years ago when he had a fight on the pitch with Newcastle United teammate Lee Bowyer. Dyer also reveals what manager Graeme Souness said to the pair after the..