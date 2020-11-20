Premier League Fantasy Picks: Back Grealish to continue England form for Aston Villa
Friday, 20 November 2020 () International football is largely over for 2020 and the Premier League is returning for the run-up to Christmas. The next five weeks are jam-packed with action both domestically and in Europe, and hitting the ground running this weekend could give plenty of sides a timely boost. If you’re getting that fantasy team primed once more, […]
The top tip for FPL Gameweek 9 is Hakim Ziyech. His immediate impact onChelsea has made him a wanted commodity. After a pair of substituteappearances, Ziyech’s first two Premier League starts have brought a goal,three assists, a pair of three-point bonus hauls and 25 points in total.
Brighton head coach Graham Potter feels his side may be coming up against the Premier League’s in-form player when they travel to face Jack Grealish and Aston... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Star