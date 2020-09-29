Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New ‘Pink Panther’ live-action feature in the works

Hindu Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ helmer Jeff Flower will be directing the film
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News 02:22

 'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and a new 'Pink Panther' film is in the works.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in Racing Yellow Driving Video [Video]

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in Racing Yellow Driving Video

"Three years after the premiere of the first Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Porsche now unveils its successor: The new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport represents a consequent further development of the successful..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:06Published
Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+ [Video]

Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+

Disney+ is rolling out a new 'GroupWatch' feature, which will help the users enjoy their favourite movies and shows with their friends. According to Deadline, Disney+ announced the news on Tuesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation [Video]

Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation

Four in 10 Gen Z women have experienced a wake-up call during quarantine that made them realize what they want to pursue in life, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 American women aged..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published