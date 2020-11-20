Global  
 

Trauma to triumph: Alex Smith reveals why he came back to football and what he learned along the way

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
SportsPulse: Mike Jones connected with Washington QB Alex Smith to discuss his journey back from a leg injury that almost killed him. Smith reveals why he decided to come back and what he learned in his two year journey back to the NFL.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
