Leeds United boosted by Kalvin Phillips return ahead of Arsenal clash
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The England international midfielder has recovered from a shoulder injury and Marcelo Bielsa says he is likely to start Sunday's Premier League game against Arsenal at Elland Road.
The England international midfielder has recovered from a shoulder injury and Marcelo Bielsa says he is likely to start Sunday's Premier League game against Arsenal at Elland Road.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources