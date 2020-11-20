Global  
 

Leeds United boosted by Kalvin Phillips return ahead of Arsenal clash

Football.london Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Leeds United boosted by Kalvin Phillips return ahead of Arsenal clashThe England international midfielder has recovered from a shoulder injury and Marcelo Bielsa says he is likely to start Sunday's Premier League game against Arsenal at Elland Road.
