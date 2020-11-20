Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 5: Tallest players in the Premier League at the moment

Shoot Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
We’re biased but we think the Premier League is head and shoulders above other leagues across the world. Talking of ‘head and shoulders above’, there’s been plenty of man mountains that have played in the Premier League since it kicked off in 1992. Tallest of the lot is former Manchester City, Sunderland and Watford goalkeeper […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals 01:08

 A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls ahead of his rivals with a brace at Fulham.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return [Video]

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:14Published
The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car [Video]

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car

Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend. The Arsenal and England U21s..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published