Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Here comes the repeat' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
'Here comes the repeat' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTEDThe Los Angeles Lakers officially acquired Dennis Schroder yesterday sending Danny Green and their 28th pick from Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City. LeBron reacted to the news on his Instagram story by calling Schroder a quote 'flat-out dog' and welcoming him to what he called a pack of dogs in LA. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about LeBron welcoming Schroder to the squad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'Here comes the repeat' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED

'Here comes the repeat' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED 02:48

 The Los Angeles Lakers officially acquired Dennis Schroder yesterday sending Danny Green and their 28th pick from Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City. LeBron reacted to the news on his Instagram story by calling Schroder a quote 'flat-out dog' and welcoming him to what he called a pack of dogs in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:02Published
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should expect LeBron to miss a few games in beginning of season | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should expect LeBron to miss a few games in beginning of season | UNDISPUTED

The NBA Players Reps voted last night to approve plans to begin the season on December 22nd. And according to reports, LeBron James will now support the early start despite not being thrilled with the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published
Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTED

While we’re less than a month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers winning the title in the Orlando bubble, the league is already making plans to start its new season before Christmas. Commissioner..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Here comes the repeat’ — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED

‘Here comes the repeat’ — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Lakers officially acquired Dennis Schroder yesterday sending Danny Green and their 28th pick from Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City. LeBron...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green...
FOX Sports