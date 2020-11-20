The Arizona Cardinals got big-time NFL team TV treatment on Fox. Then, they squandered it
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Arizona Cardinals had great coverage on Fox from Erin Andrews, Ron Howard and Michael Strahan. But they played sloppy in a 28-21 loss to Seattle.
