Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Marshall: Russ’ Seahawks take Kyler’s Cardinals; Seattle defense deserves the credit | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Brandon Marshall: Russ’ Seahawks take Kyler’s Cardinals; Seattle defense deserves the credit | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks over Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals in the week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup. Brandon feels the credit should really go to the Seattle defense rather than Russ because they left Kyler without any escape when it mattered and that stunted Arizona.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Brandon Marshall: Russ' Seahawks take Kyler's Cardinals; Seattle defense deserves the credit | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall: Russ' Seahawks take Kyler's Cardinals; Seattle defense deserves the credit | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:46

 Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks over Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals in the week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup. Brandon feels the credit should really go to the Seattle defense rather than Russ because they left Kyler without any escape when it mattered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Word: Russell Wilson Continues to Shine as Face of Seattle Seahawks [Video]

One Word: Russell Wilson Continues to Shine as Face of Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night and in the process Russell Wilson picked up his 93rd win, the most ever for a quarterback through nine seasons.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:15Published
Clay Travis: 'I like the way Kyler Murray is playing, I have no faith in Seattle to beat Cardinals' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: 'I like the way Kyler Murray is playing, I have no faith in Seattle to beat Cardinals' | FOX BET LIVE

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Clay Travis explains why he thinks a struggling Seahawks' defense won't be enough to contain the likes of Kyler Murray. Clay predicts..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:24Published
Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down the Thursday Night Football matchup in week 11 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Acho feels Kyler Murray's Cardinals need a win tonight..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: Russ’ Seattle is the more desperate team vs the Cardinals & should win tonight | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Russ’ Seattle is the more desperate team vs the Cardinals & should win tonight | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall dive into what's possible in tonight's week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Nick feels Russell...
FOX Sports