Parish must prevent Palace exit for £7.2m-rated beast, Shearer thinks he's "brilliant" - opinion Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wilfried Zaha once again faces questions about his future at Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson has no plans to retire anytime soon, so many senior players are out of contract in the summer - it's shaping up to be an interesting season at Crystal Palace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

