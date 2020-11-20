Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham's Premier League title hopes are 'fanciful'

Football.london Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham's Premier League title hopes are 'fanciful'Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes and Jose Mourinho's efforts at the club since his arrival in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview 01:28

 An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return [Video]

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:14Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Liverpool title race hopes after Leicester win

Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Liverpool title race hopes after Leicester win Liverpool sent an ominous message to their Premier League title rivals by sweeping past in-form Leicester with ease at Anfield on Sunday night
Daily Star

Jamie Carragher spots new trait in Liverpool squad in boost to Prem title hopes

Jamie Carragher spots new trait in Liverpool squad in boost to Prem title hopes Liverpool have been without Virgil van Dijk since the Merseyside derby last month though the Reds are still joint-top of the Premier League table having beaten...
Daily Star