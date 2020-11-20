Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham's Premier League title hopes are 'fanciful'
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes and Jose Mourinho's efforts at the club since his arrival in November.
