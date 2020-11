You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYC Schools Closed Until Further Notice



New York City public schools are closed Thursday as students learn remotely. The move comes after a surge in COVID cases in the city, and there's no set date for reopening. CBS2's John Dias has the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 1 day ago Industry City CEO Says Timing Wasn't Right For Rezoning Plan



Industry City's CEO is speaking out a day after developers withdrew their rezoning proposal. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:49 Published on September 24, 2020