Super League semi-finals: St Helens 48-2 Catalans Dragons
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Kevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final against Wigan.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Coote: Very proud of the boys 01:52
Lachlan Coote felt it was a massive effort from St Helens to secure a 48-2 victory over Catalans Dragons to reach the Super League Grand Final.
