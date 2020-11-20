Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa’s resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers’ teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa’s resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers’ teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFLaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Los Angeles Charger Joey Bosa for calling out his fellow teammates in the media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa's resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers' teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa's resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers' teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 01:18

 LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Los Angeles Charger Joey Bosa for calling out his fellow teammates in the media.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: Trevor Lawrence would be avoiding a 'catastrophe' by not signing with Jets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Trevor Lawrence would be avoiding a 'catastrophe' by not signing with Jets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence should skip out on the NFL draft to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets. Hear why LaVar..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published