Monaco 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Fabregas penalty seals remarkable comeback
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain threw away a two-goal lead against Monaco as Kevin Volland’s second-half brace and a late Cesc Fabregas penalty secured a remarkable 3-2 win at Stade Louis II on Friday. Thomas Tuchel’s side had looked to be cruising to a ninth consecutive top-flight win thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s double against his former […]
