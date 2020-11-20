Monaco 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Fabregas penalty seals remarkable comeback Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain threw away a two-goal lead against Monaco as Kevin Volland’s second-half brace and a late Cesc Fabregas penalty secured a remarkable 3-2 win at Stade Louis II on Friday. Thomas Tuchel’s side had looked to be cruising to a ninth consecutive top-flight win thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s double against his former […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

