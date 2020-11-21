Plumlee, Pistons agree to $25M deal, agent says Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Detroit Pistons agreed Friday to a three-year, $25 million deal with center Mason Plumlee, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and a two-year deal with Jahlil Okafor, according to sources. 👓 View full article

