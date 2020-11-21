Global  
 

It's a big positive: Glenn Maxwell on Rohit Sharma's absence from Australia series

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
It's a big positive: Glenn Maxwell on Rohit Sharma's absence from Australia seriesIndia's prolific run-scorer Rohit Sharma's absence during the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia will be a big boost for the host team, reckons Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

And in the context of India's bowling attack, Maxwell rates his IPL teammate and Kings XI Punjab speedster Mohammed Shami...
