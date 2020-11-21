It's a big positive: Glenn Maxwell on Rohit Sharma's absence from Australia series Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

India's prolific run-scorer Rohit Sharma's absence during the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia will be a big boost for the host team, reckons Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.



And in the context of India's bowling attack, Maxwell rates his IPL teammate and Kings XI Punjab speedster Mohammed Shami... India's prolific run-scorer Rohit Sharma's absence during the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia will be a big boost for the host team, reckons Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.And in the context of India's bowling attack, Maxwell rates his IPL teammate and Kings XI Punjab speedster Mohammed Shami 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Qualifier 1: 'Played perfectly', says Rohit Sharma as MI enter final



Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published 2 weeks ago

