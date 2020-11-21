|
|
Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell signing two-year deal with Lakers
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending the prior three seasons with the rival Clippers.
