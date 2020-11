You Might Like

Related news from verified sources WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to battle Universal Champion Roman Reigns Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

FOX Sports 4 days ago



Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton face off in WWE Championship Rematch Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton clashed on Monday evening in a highly anticipated WWE Championship Rematch. The two superstars stopped at no length in their quest...

FOX Sports 4 days ago