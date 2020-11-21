Global  
 

Djokovic beats Zverev to reach last four at ATP Finals

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Novak Djokovic out-battled Alexander Zverev to qualify for the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday, staying on track to match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the end-of-season event. The Serbian top seed, who was beaten comprehensively by Daniil Medvedev in his second round-robin match, was again below his best in...
 Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the..

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

 Novak Djokovic said he supported a domestic violence policy for tennis following allegations made against Alexander Zverev after the top seed reached the last...
 Rafael Nadal reaches the last four of the ATP Finals by beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.
 Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 (4), ensuring the top four...
