Rafael Nadal beats defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal beats defending champion Stefanos TsitsipasRafael Nadal kept alive his hopes of a first ATP Finals title on Thursday, beating defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in London to qualify for the Last Four.

The Spaniard, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the...
0
