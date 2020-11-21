Global  
 

Sources: Ariza, in 3rd trade in week, off to OKC

ESPN Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Trevor Ariza is on the move for the third time this week, with the Detroit Pistons rerouting him to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN.
