You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v West Brom Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils will be looking to make up...

The Sport Review 54 minutes ago



Berbatov backs Spurs for success as pundits assess Tottenham v Man City Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen have backed City to take all three points, but former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Spurs will claim a narrow...

Football.london 11 hours ago