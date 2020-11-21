West Ham draw no bet against Sheffield United 8/13 for Sunday’s Premier League contest

Global  
 

Competition: Premier League Market: West Ham draw no bet Odds: 8/13 @ 888sport Looking to pile more pressure onto Sheffield United this weekend, West Ham will make the trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, signing off last year’s extended campaign by losing each of their final three Premier League contests […]
