Liverpool v Leicester team news and live stream: How to watch Premier League clash as Brendan Rodgers faces old club

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Premier League high-flyers Liverpool and Leicester face off at Anfield this weekend. Champions Liverpool drew with Manchester City before the international break and go into Sunday’s match a point behind Leicester. Brendan Rodgers will take on his former side on Merseyside looking to maintain the Foxes’ good form. Leicester went into the break at the […]
