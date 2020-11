Forget Ndombele: It's "exciting" £60k-p/w Spurs under-achiever's time to shine vs City – opinion Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Giovani Lo Celso could have an important chance to prove himself for Spurs in the absence of Tanguy Ndombele this evening vs Manchester City. 👓 View full article

