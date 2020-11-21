Global  
 

Is Wales v Georgia on TV or just Amazon Prime Video?

Wales Online Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Is Wales v Georgia on TV or just Amazon Prime Video?You can watch Wales v Georgia free. The Autumn Nations Cup rugby TV situation can get a bit complicated as this is Wales' first match to be shown on online streaming service Amazon Prime Video.
