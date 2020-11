Tim Cahill says Leicester City boss does get credit he deserves Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was the subject for discussion on the BBC's Football Focus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss



Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on September 27, 2020