Clemson-Florida State game postponed

ESPN Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Florida State and Clemson will not play Saturday after the team's medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game, the ACC said in a statement.
News video: Michigan State's game at Maryland canceled due to COVID-19

Michigan State's game at Maryland canceled due to COVID-19 01:06

 Michigan State's game at Maryland canceled due to COVID-19 | Brad Galli has more

