‘Beautiful’: Ian Wright raves about Chelsea FC star after 2-0 win at Newcastle
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Ian Wright hailed Hakim Ziyech as a “beautiful” player after the Moroccan impressed in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday. Chelsea FC were looking to extend their winning run to six games with a victory over Newcastle in the early kick-off to put their title rivals under pressure. The Blues required just […]
Ian Wright hailed Hakim Ziyech as a “beautiful” player after the Moroccan impressed in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday. Chelsea FC were looking to extend their winning run to six games with a victory over Newcastle in the early kick-off to put their title rivals under pressure. The Blues required just […]
|
|
|
You Might Like