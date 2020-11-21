Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI, as his side host West Bromwich Albion this evening in the Premier League
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI, as his side host West Bromwich Albion this evening in the Premier League. After a rocky start to the season, United went in to the international break on a high, beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park and producing their best performance in […]
Frank Lampard believes the Premier League should scrap the Saturday lunchtime kick-off slot. Chelsea travel to Newcastle for a 12.30pm clash this weekend, but a... talkSPORT Also reported by •The Sport Review