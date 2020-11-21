Global  
 

Tyson and Paris Fury forced to move house after fans turn up at Morecambe residence asking for mental health advice

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020
Paris Fury revealed she and world champion husband Tyson Fury have been forced to move houses after being inundated by strangers turning up at their door. ‘The Gypsy King’ is one of the most inspiring sports personalities in this country and is a proud advocate of mental health and providing support. Having suffered problems of […]
