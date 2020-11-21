Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eagles vs. Browns odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 114-74 run

CBS Sports Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Browns vs. Eagles game 10,000 times
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AFC North Preview Week 8: Steelers Hope To Stay Undefeated Against Ravens; Browns Looking Like A Playoff Team [Video]

AFC North Preview Week 8: Steelers Hope To Stay Undefeated Against Ravens; Browns Looking Like A Playoff Team

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC North, as the Steelers visit Baltimore to face the Ravens and the Browns line up against the inconsistent Raiders. He also..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:05Published
AFC North Preview Week 5: Steelers, Ravens And Browns All Go For Fourth Win [Video]

AFC North Preview Week 5: Steelers, Ravens And Browns All Go For Fourth Win

CBS Pittsburgh sports anchor Bob Pompeani examines Week 5 matchups in the AFC North, as the Steelers host the Eagles and the Bengals try to contain the Ravens. He also looks at why the Browns may..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Eagles vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 112-74 run

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Giants vs. Eagles on Sunday 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Cardinals vs. Bills 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Dolphins odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Dolphins vs. Chargers 10,000 times
CBS Sports