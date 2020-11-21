England hero Jonny May compared to Harry Kane after scoring ‘one of the best tries ever’ against Ireland thanks to 90-metre solo run Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Jonny May reminded world rugby just how prolific and pacey he can be with a devastating try against Ireland from his own 10-metre line. The Gloucester winger gave England the lead in their Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham after a brave take in the air from Owen Farrell’s cross-field kick to touch down in […] 👓 View full article

