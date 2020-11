Watch as Danny Welbeck scores sublime chip with assist from Adam Lallana as Brighton pair roll back the years for goal against Aston Villa Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Danny Welbeck scored his first goal for Brighton to give them an early lead over Aston Villa on Saturday. What’s more, the former England man was set up by his old international teammate Adam Lallana in a brilliant move. Welcome to Brighton, Danny Welbeck! 🔵 The forward has his first goal for the Seagulls! A […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand



A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on October 1, 2020