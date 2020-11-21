Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC star Paul Craig aiming to retire Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua before targeting Johnny Walker and then UFC title after Jon Jones’ move to heavyweight

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Paul Craig is aiming to become UFC light-heavyweight champion and plans to beat Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and Johnny Walker in order to realise his dream. Craig, who used to be a school teacher, came within minutes of potentially being released by the promotion at UFC London in 2019 when he was being mercilessly pummelled by […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery [Video]

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published