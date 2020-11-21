UFC star Paul Craig aiming to retire Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua before targeting Johnny Walker and then UFC title after Jon Jones’ move to heavyweight
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Paul Craig is aiming to become UFC light-heavyweight champion and plans to beat Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and Johnny Walker in order to realise his dream. Craig, who used to be a school teacher, came within minutes of potentially being released by the promotion at UFC London in 2019 when he was being mercilessly pummelled by […]
