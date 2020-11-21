Fred VanVleet receives four-year, $85 million deal to stay with Toronto Raptors

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive
Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..
‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies
LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a..