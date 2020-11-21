Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fred VanVleet receives four-year, $85 million deal to stay with Toronto Raptors

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Fred VanVleet went undrafted by the NBA in 2016. Saturday, he became an $85 million man after the Toronto Raptors gave him a four-year deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies [Video]

‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies

LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:38Published

Related news from verified sources

VanVleet, Raptors agree to 4-year, $85M deal

 Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, agent Brian Jungreis of Parlay Sports & Entertainment told The...
ESPN