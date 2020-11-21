Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr UK pay-per-view price revealed with exhibition set to be shown by BT Sport after Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition fight will be shown on pay-per-view in the UK on BT Sport Box Office 2 next Saturday. And the price of the event has now been announced as £19.95, or €29.99 in Ireland. Tyson has been showing off his incredible body transformation throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..