Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr UK pay-per-view price revealed with exhibition set to be shown by BT Sport after Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition fight will be shown on pay-per-view in the UK on BT Sport Box Office 2 next Saturday. And the price of the event has now been announced as £19.95, or €29.99 in Ireland. Tyson has been showing off his incredible body transformation throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans […]
