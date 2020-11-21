Global  
 

Sky Sports commentators forced to apologise after Kevin De Bruyne heard screaming obscenities at linesman

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020
The Sky Sports commentary team were forced to apologise to viewers after Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne was heard screaming obscenities at the linesman. Tottenham Hotspur took an early lead in north London thanks to a gorgeous finish from Heung-min Son as he collected Tanguy Ndombele’s chipped pass. Understandably, the visitors will have been […]
