Justin Fields leaps into end zone for touchdown, Ohio State takes 28-7 lead on Indiana
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () On first and goal, Justin Fields escapes pressure and takes it all the way to the end zone himself for the nine-yard touchdown to put the Ohio State Buckeyes on top of the Indiana Hoosiers, 28-7. After throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, Fields and the Buckeyes closed out the first half scoring 21 unanswered points.
The Washington State Cougars took a 13-7 lead over the Oregon Ducks thanks to touchdown pass from Jayden de Laura to running back Renard Bell. The Cougars took over after forcing a fumble on Oregon's..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:05Published