Gary Lineker sends message to Jose Mourinho after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man City
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Gary Lineker took to social media to hail Jose Mourinho as a “genius” after Tottenham Hotspur claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City to move to the top of the Premier League table. Spurs started the game in impressive fashion and took the lead in the fifth minute when Son Heung-Min latched onto Tanguy […]
Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published