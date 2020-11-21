Global  
 

Gary Lineker sends message to Jose Mourinho after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man City

The Sport Review Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Gary Lineker sends message to Jose Mourinho after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man CityGary Lineker took to social media to hail Jose Mourinho as a “genius” after Tottenham Hotspur claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City to move to the top of the Premier League table. Spurs started the game in impressive fashion and took the lead in the fifth minute when Son Heung-Min latched onto Tanguy […]
 An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

