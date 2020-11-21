Shaun Wade intercepts Indiana with a 35-yard pick-six, Buckeyes pull further ahead, 42-21
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The momentum swings back in the Buckeyes' favor as Ohio State's Shaun Wade intercepts a pass from Indiana Hoosiers' Michael Penix Jr and brings it home for a touchdown. Buckeyes lead 41-21.
