Shaun Wade intercepts Indiana with a 35-yard pick-six, Buckeyes pull further ahead, 42-21 Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The momentum swings back in the Buckeyes' favor as Ohio State's Shaun Wade intercepts a pass from Indiana Hoosiers' Michael Penix Jr and brings it home for a touchdown. Buckeyes lead 41-21. The momentum swings back in the Buckeyes' favor as Ohio State's Shaun Wade intercepts a pass from Indiana Hoosiers' Michael Penix Jr and brings it home for a touchdown. Buckeyes lead 41-21. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

