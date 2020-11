You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip



The 38-year-old singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari took a private jet for "a little trip to paradise," with the Hold It Against Me star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Britney Spears jets out to Hawaii for early birthday getaway with boyfriend Sam Asghari



Britney Spears is celebrating her upcoming birthday early with a romantic getaway to Hawaii with her partner Sam Asghari. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago IT CUTS DEEP Movie Clip - Bloody Santa



IT CUTS DEEP Movie Clip - Bloody Santa - Plot synopsis: While on Christmas vacation, a young couple contemplates their future together. Ashley (Quinn Jackson) is interested in marriage and kids, which.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago